Tomovski spoils Schmid’s party for North Macedonia

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
16 January 2024, 19:40

While North Macedonia were already eliminated from the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 after losing their first two matches, Switzerland still had something to play for on Tuesday evening in Berlin. Andre Schmid and his teammates kept their chances alive after drawing against France in round 2 on Sunday (26:26).

This game was also going to be an emotional one for Schmid, as the Swiss centre back was playing his last international game with Switzerland. But it seemed like the Macedonians were not going to let him enjoy his final appearance for the national team.

Despite Schmid scoring four in the first half, North Macedonia took the momentum early in the game to make it to half-time leading by four. Their goalkeeper Martin Tomovski was key to his team taking the momentum, even though Schmid was just unstoppable, scoring 12 times in total. But Tomoski had definitely decided to spoil the party, stopping the last Swiss shot to offer his team the two points.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Switzerland 29:27 (13:9) 

  • the defences clearly had the upper hand in the first part of the game, as both teams only scored four times each in the first quarter, remaining level as a consequence
  • the Macedonian defence took the upper hand, despite Switzerland taking a time-out, and did not concede a goal for seven minutes, allowing Kiril Lazarov’s men to take a five-goal advantage at the 22nd minute
  • Switzerland made it back within two, thanks to two easy goals into the empty net, forcing Kiril Lazarov to take a timeout at the 39th minute
  • with Andy Schmid netting eight in the second half, Switzerland made a comeback and even had the opportunity to take the lead, but Marko Kizikj stopped Manuel Zehnder’s seven-metre throw
  • despite the pressure, Martin Tomovski still secured the first win at the EHF EURO for his team by stopping Schmid’s last shot, before Marko Mitev scored the game-winner
  • thanks to his 12 goals, Swiss centre back Andy Schmid was voted as Grundfos Player of the Match by the fans

EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 4875 AH Quote
I don't know if I scored 11 or 12 and it does not matter, I would have liked a win instead. All week, the result has been the most important thing, not me. We wanted to win this game against Macedonia, as the two other teams we, I think, better, even if we managed to surprise France on Sunday. Therefore, I can't be too happy about anything tonight.
Andre Schmid
Centre back, Switzerland

No Mitrevski, no problem for North Macedonia

One would be forgiven for thinking that the absence of goalkeeper and captain Nikola Mitrevski through injury would have put North Macedonia in trouble, but Martin Tomovski picked up exactly where his teammate left off.

His seven saves in the first half helped his team break away on the scoreboard.

And after a tougher period, Tomovski came back on the floor to stop Schmid’s last attempt and secure the first win for his team at the EHF EURO.

Photo © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland UH11809 UH Quote
We played really good, especially in the first half. We played good defence, I was able to make a couple of stops and we took the advantage. Sure, they pushed in the second half, Andy Schmid was amazing, but it is great that we did not panic and managed to stay in front. This win is really important for us, it is better to go home with a win at the end, even though we came here with other goals.
Martin Tomovski
Goalkeeper, North Macedonia
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5395 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5253 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5484 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5332 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5126 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 4973 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 5065 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland R6 4959 AH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland UH11863 UH
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Switzerland UH11648 UH
