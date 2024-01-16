Tomovski spoils Schmid’s party for North Macedonia
While North Macedonia were already eliminated from the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 after losing their first two matches, Switzerland still had something to play for on Tuesday evening in Berlin. Andre Schmid and his teammates kept their chances alive after drawing against France in round 2 on Sunday (26:26).
I don't know if I scored 11 or 12 and it does not matter, I would have liked a win instead. All week, the result has been the most important thing, not me. We wanted to win this game against Macedonia, as the two other teams we, I think, better, even if we managed to surprise France on Sunday. Therefore, I can't be too happy about anything tonight.
We played really good, especially in the first half. We played good defence, I was able to make a couple of stops and we took the advantage. Sure, they pushed in the second half, Andy Schmid was amazing, but it is great that we did not panic and managed to stay in front. This win is really important for us, it is better to go home with a win at the end, even though we came here with other goals.