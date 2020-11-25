Top-flight regulars clash in European Cup Round 3

RK Gorenje Velenje and Cocks will face off in round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men next month, four years after playing in EHF Champions League qualification.

Velenje won that clash 28:25 in 2016 but plenty has changed in that time as Cocks then became regular participants in Europe’s top flight.

CSM Bucuresti, the last winners of the Challenge Cup, have been drawn with Spor Toto SC from Turkey, a club taking part in European competition for the first time since 2012.

The EHF decided to stick with a zone system for the pots to help reduce potential risks and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First leg matches are scheduled for 12-13 December and the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Men Round 3 draw

Zone 1

Ystads IF (SWE) vs HC Tallinn (EST)

HC Neva SPb (RUS) vs ZRHK Tenax Dobele (LAT)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Cocks (FIN)

HC Berchem (LUX) vs SG INSIGNIS HB WESTWIEN (AUT)

SC kelag Ferlach (AUT) vs Drammen HK (NOR)

Pölva Serviti (EST) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

FH Hafnafjordur (ISL) vs HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

Granitas-Karys (LTU) vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Zone 2

HC Masheka (BLR) vs SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

Spor Toto SC (TUR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Donbas (UKR) vs Antalyaspor (TUR)

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs KH Prishtina (KOS)

RK Gracanica (BIH) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

KH Besa Famgas (KOS) vs RK Borac mtel (BIH)

Parnassos Strovolou (CYP) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR) vs Sabbianco A. Famagusta (CYP)