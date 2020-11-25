Spanish and Turkish derbies set for Last 16

Wednesday morning’s draw for the EHF European Cup Women Last 16 provided two derby clashes.

Two of the four Spanish clubs in the competition, Club Balonman Elche and Club Balonman Atletico Guardes will face each other in January, while Turkish duo Yalikavaksports Club and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK are also set to face off.

For Elche, it is their second consecutive derby as they defeated Granollers in the previous round.

Third-tier specialists Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won the Challenge Cup twice in its last five seasons, enter the competition at this stage and will face Bosnian side HZRK Grude.

Elsewhere, ZRK Naisa Nis take on Rincon Fertilidad Malaga and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb have Italian opposition in Jomi Salerno.

The Last 16 first leg matches are scheduled for 9/10 January 2021 and the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Women Last 16 draw

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

HZRK Grude (BIH) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP) vs ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

Jomi Salerno (ITA) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Club Balonman Elche (ESP) vs Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP)

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR) vs HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR) vs Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR)

AC PAOK (GRE) vs ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)