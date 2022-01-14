Top four sides in group B to clash in fiery round

The battle for quarter-final and play-off spots is heating up in the DELO EHF Champions League as the group phase enters round 10 this weekend.

Group B features two standout ties, with the Match of the Week between CSKA and Vipers Kristiansand scheduled for Sunday. The Russian side won the reverse fixture in Norway, but Vipers are currently on a four-match winning streak.

On Saturday, flawless group leaders Györi Audi ETO KC host Metz Handball, which have not dropped a point in their away games so far this season.

In group A, Rostov-Don want to bounce back from last week’s defeat when visiting German champions BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, while CSM Bucuresti play their first match of 2022, against Buducnost BEMAX, in what will be a special occasion for Cristina Neagu, playing against her former team for the first time.

The round consists of six matches, as two duels have been postponed: Team Esbjerg vs HC Podravka Vegeta in group A, and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs IK Sävehof in group B.