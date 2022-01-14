Top four sides in group B to clash in fiery round
The battle for quarter-final and play-off spots is heating up in the DELO EHF Champions League as the group phase enters round 10 this weekend.
Group B features two standout ties, with the Match of the Week between CSKA and Vipers Kristiansand scheduled for Sunday. The Russian side won the reverse fixture in Norway, but Vipers are currently on a four-match winning streak.
On Saturday, flawless group leaders Györi Audi ETO KC host Metz Handball, which have not dropped a point in their away games so far this season.
In group A, Rostov-Don want to bounce back from last week’s defeat when visiting German champions BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, while CSM Bucuresti play their first match of 2022, against Buducnost BEMAX, in what will be a special occasion for Cristina Neagu, playing against her former team for the first time.
The round consists of six matches, as two duels have been postponed: Team Esbjerg vs HC Podravka Vegeta in group A, and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs IK Sävehof in group B.
Rostov play on a different level: they are heading for place two in our group, we are heading for place six – at least. Rostov play very physically, that was a big problem for us in the first match against them.
GROUP A
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is the duel between the best attack of the group (Dortmund have scored 261 goals) and the best defence (Rostov have conceded 214 goals)
- Rostov have lost three times this season – but have followed up each defeat with a win in the next round
- Rostov have won the last 10 games against German teams in European competitions since a defeat against Buxtehuder in the Cup Winners’ Cup in March 2014
- Dortmund are still missing top scorer Alina Grijseels, who broke her nose; left wing Jennifer Gutierrez is doubtful after a positive Covid-19 test last week
- Dortmund have lost twice at home this season; Rostov have won once in an away game
Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Cristina Neagu returns to Podgorica for the first time since leaving Buducnost four years ago
- Buducnost have won one of their nine games so far: at home against Brest
- Buducnost are ranked seventh, six points behind sixth-ranked CSM
- CSM are set to play their first CL game of 2022, after the duel with Brest was postponed last week following positive tests for Ema Ramusovic, Andreea Ailincai, and Samara da Silva
- Buducnost have won once in four games against CSM – but have never beaten them on their home court
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Brest are one of three teams – alongside Esbjerg and Györ – with a perfect home record in the CL this season, winning all three games so far
- FTC continued their strong season with a clear win over Buducnost, 26:22, when the competition resumed last week after the winter break
- German left back Emily Bölk has been especially outstanding for FTC, scoring 17 times in the last two games against CSM and Buducnost, raising her tally to 54 for the season
- this is a must-win game for Brest in the battle for one of the top two spots
- FTC won the reverse fixture – the first time the teams met – by the slightest of margins: 28:27
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
The game has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
After the World Championship it is pretty good to work with the team again. Maybe our rhythm is not as good as we want yet, but we are going to do everything for the first win in 2022. Metz are a strong and dynamic team. Last time we played a close match with them, now I am expecting the same. These games are the best ones.
GROUP B
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 15 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- for both teams, this is their first CL game in the year 2022
- Györ are the only team in group B to have officially secured progression to the knockout phase
- the five-time champions have eight wins from eight matches and boast the best attack in the whole tournament: 278 goals scored, an average of 34.75 per game
- third-ranked Metz have 12 points, four less than Györ, but the French side has won all four away games so far this CL season
- Györ won the reverse fixture 33:29 in France, handing Metz their first defeat of the CL season
Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Krim are fighting hard for a play-off spot, as they are currently sixth-placed with five points, four less than fifth-ranked Odense
- Krim head coach Nataša Derepasko: "Our focus is to upgrade our tactics and stay in the best physical condition. We changed our defense and on the other side we want to play relaxed and with long attacks"
- the 27:27 against CSKA last Sunday was Odense’s first draw in the current CL season; they had four wins and four defeats from their first eight matches
- the reverse fixture marked Odense’s only home win so far this CL season (26:24); however, they have won three of their four away games
- Krim have lost three of their four home matches this CL season, with a win over last year’s DELO EHF FINAL4 contenders CSKA the only exception
- Odense head coach Ulrik Kirkely: "It is difficult to prepare for a match against Krim since they recently got a new coach and therefore may have a new playing concept. But we believe that we can go to Krim, develop our play and be focused enough to take the points"
MOTW: CSKA (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- following last week’s draw at Odense, CSKA stayed in fourth place with 10 points
- Vipers easily defeated Sävehof in a Scandinavian derby for their fourth straight win last week to climb to second place with 12 points
- the 42:23 against Sävehof marked Vipers’ biggest win in their CL history and also the first time they passed the 40-goal mark in a CL match
- in the reverse fixture, Elena Mikhaylichenko’s 10 goals helped CSKA to win in Norway: 27:24
- both teams met for the first time in last season’s semi-final at the DELO EHF FINAL4, when Vipers won 33:30 and went on to lift the trophy the following day
- CSKA won their midweek domestic game at home against Astrakhanochka (31:21) and they are ranked second behind Rostov
- after scoring seven times against Sävehof, Vipers’ back Nora Mørk tops the CL scoring chart with 68 goals
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
The game has been postponed and will be rescheduled.