Neighbours battle for points in Debrecen and Szeged

The second match day in Debrecen will begin with a Balkan clash between North Macedonia and Montenegro, both seeking first points. Later on, the game between Slovenia and Denmark will be a treat to watch as a win can open the doors for the main round.

In group C, the Balkan clash between Croatia and Serbia will be very important. If Serbia were to win it and France beat Ukraine in the meantime, both teams would progress to the main round, sending Croatia and Ukraine home.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Montenegro

Saturday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Montenegro are headed to their 20th EHF EURO match and will aim for their second EHF EURO win. So far they only beat Serbia 22:21 in 2020

the two teams have met seven times previously. North Macedonia won five times and one of those celebrations was at the EHF EURO 2018

both teams started their EHF EURO 2022 journey with defeats. North Macedonia lost to Slovenia 25:27, while Montenegro fell 21:30 to Denmark

the second-round match will be a stage for two young teams with players taking a responsibility at their first major competition

Montenegro’s Branko Vujovic, who was their best scorer in the first match, will play his 10th international match

Kiril Lazarov, North Macedonia coach: “We have to prepare well. Montenegro has better individuals, but I believe my team will play with heart and make a good team. I think we still have much more to show, that they can play better.”

Drasko Mrvaljevic, Montenegro technical director: “We have to play better in duels but I believe in our younger players. This is a great experience for them. The team will play a strong match against North Macedonia. The players know their roles and I do believe they can perform even better.”

Slovenia vs Denmark

Saturday 15 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Denmark are in the lead in the group, however Slovenia also have two points and are ready to fight for the first spot

the two teams have five EHF EURO encounters, both countries winning twice with one draw; however, overall the statistics are on Denmark’s side

goalkeepers Niklas Landin for Denmark and Slovenia’s Joze Baznik were both Grundfos Player of the Match in the opening matches of the competition

Slovenia are headed to their 78th EHF EURO match, while Denmark hits number 94

both teams play fast handball with strong defence

Ljubomir Vranjes, Slovenia coach: “It’s going to be hard. We only had one test match and it showed we need to play better. We are playing against the best in the world and that says enough. They have so many great players we can’t even count now. We have to prepare ourselves good.”

Nikolaj Jacobsen, Denmark coach: “We are playing against an experienced team. They were very good at the last EHF EURO and it will be an interesting match. It looks like it’s going to be the match for the first place and if we want to take two points with us, we must win.”