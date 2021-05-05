Tóth: “Only form of the day counts at EHF Finals”

With several new players and Györi Audi ETO KC’s Gábor Danyi as head coach arriving in the summer, it might be tempting for Siófok KC to already start looking ahead to next season.

However, the Hungarian side is far from done for the current season. This weekend, Siófok will compete at the inaugural EHF Finals Women 2021 in Baia Mare, the final tournament of the EHF European League 2020/21.

In the semi-final, Siófok take on Herning-Ikast Håndbold on Saturday at 18:00 CEST, after Nantes Atlantique Handball and hosts CS Minaur Baia Mare have contested the first semi-final at 14:45 CEST.

One of Siófok’s leading players is the versatile, quick centre back, Gabriella Tóth. She has scored 25 times in the European League this season, including a nine-goal outing against Fleury Loiret Handball in February.