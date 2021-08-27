EHF European League
Trebnje claim solid advantage with second-half flourish
One of last season’s surprise packages Trimo Trebnje produced another surprise result on Friday night, storming to a six-goal victory over TTH Holstebro.
The Slovenian side knew they had their hands full in their opening qualification round against 2019 EHF Finals participants but they overcame a slow start to give themselves a fighting chance in next week’s second leg in Denmark.
EHF EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1
RK Trimo Trebnje vs TTH Holstebro 31:25 (14:14)
- Holstebro raced into an early 8:4 lead, driven by Nikolaj Markussen, who joined from Veszprém over the summer
- offensive errors and quickfire counter-attacking brought Trebnje back into the game right before half-time
- the home side were buoyed by that and took control in the second half with Gasper Horvat and Mihajlo Radojkovic scoring for fun
- a last-second illegal block by Jonas Gade earned him a red card and handed a penalty to Trebnje, which was scored by Mihajlo Radojkovic to extend their cushion to six goals