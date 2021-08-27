EHF Liga RK Trimo Trebnje TTH Holstebro 27. 8. 2021 20
EHF European League

Trebnje claim solid advantage with second-half flourish

EHF / Chris O'Reilly27 August 2021, 20:00

One of last season’s surprise packages Trimo Trebnje produced another surprise result on Friday night, storming to a six-goal victory over TTH Holstebro.

The Slovenian side knew they had their hands full in their opening qualification round against 2019 EHF Finals participants but they overcame a slow start to give themselves a fighting chance in next week’s second leg in Denmark.

EHF EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1
RK Trimo Trebnje vs TTH Holstebro 31:25 (14:14)

  • Holstebro raced into an early 8:4 lead, driven by Nikolaj Markussen, who joined from Veszprém over the summer
  • offensive errors and quickfire counter-attacking brought Trebnje back into the game right before half-time
  • the home side were buoyed by that and took control in the second half with Gasper Horvat and Mihajlo Radojkovic scoring for fun
  • a last-second illegal block by Jonas Gade earned him a red card and handed a penalty to Trebnje, which was scored by Mihajlo Radojkovic to extend their cushion to six goals
