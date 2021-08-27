Trebnje claim solid advantage with second-half flourish

One of last season’s surprise packages Trimo Trebnje produced another surprise result on Friday night, storming to a six-goal victory over TTH Holstebro.

The Slovenian side knew they had their hands full in their opening qualification round against 2019 EHF Finals participants but they overcame a slow start to give themselves a fighting chance in next week’s second leg in Denmark.

EHF EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1

RK Trimo Trebnje vs TTH Holstebro 31:25 (14:14)