Trebnje finish their international journey victorious

Both sides said farewell to their international competition on Tuesday night - and for both the group phase finished as it had started: Like in the 28:26 in the first leg and opener, Trimo Trebnje beat Grundfos Tatabanya KC, this time on home ground, 32:28.

GROUP D:

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs. Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 32:28 (18:14)

Trebnje finish the group phase fifth ranked with three victories, two against Tatabanya and one against Pelister Eurofarm.

Tatabanya had not been ahead a single time in the whole match and ended the group phase without any point.

After a quite equal start, the hosts pulled ahead from 8:7 to 12:7 by a 4:0 run - and kept this clear advance until the break.

The gap in the second half had always been three or four goals, with one exception, the 31:26 in minute 55.

Anze Dobovicnik (Trebnje) and Balasz Molnar (Tatabamya) were the top scorers by seven goals each.

A true setback for Tatabanya

In the 2018/19 season, Grundfos Tatabanya had made it to the quarter-finals of the old EHF Cup, in the halted 2019/20 season, the Hungarian side tied against two times EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin and even beat La Rioja - but the 2020/21 season was a true setback for the ambitious team of head coach Vladan Matic. Being seeded for the group phase, the hopes were high, but then Tatabanya unexpectedly did not win a single point.