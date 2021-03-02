20210302 Kristianstad Nimes Game 01
EHF European League

All tied in Kristianstad

EHF / Tiago Nogueira02 March 2021, 21:10

IFK Kristianstad and USAM Nimes made a great game and tied in Sweden (30:30). Both teams achieved an important point in the last round of Group B of the EHF European League.

With Remi Desbonnet on fire, the offensive process of IFK Kristianstad was especially inspired to score 30 goals in this game.

GROUP B
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 30:30 (13:15)

• USAM Nimes achieved twelve points in Group B and secured second place
• IFK Kristianstad achieved eleven points in Group B and rose to third place
• Remi Desbonnet (Nimes) collected twelve saves during the game
• Adam Nyfjall scored six goals for Kristianstad, Acquevillo scored eight for Nimes

Nyfjall and Acquevillo, two different smiles

After such a balanced start, it was already foreseen what was to come. Transcendence and emotion until the last second. And the top scorers Nyfjall and Acquevillo closed the marker in Sweden (30:30) and in Group B of the EHF European League.

