Trebnje remain Löwen's top hunter

RK Trimo Trebnje remain one of the surprise packages in the EHF European League Men. The Slovenian side beat Eurofarm Pelister from North Macedonia at Ljubljana 28:24 and now is the top hunter of Rhein-Neckar Löwen with the optimum four points from two matches, two points below the top team from Germany. Pelister Eurofarm remain on one point – and still wait for their first international victory after the unification and re-naming of the two Bitola-based clubs. Both teams will have a rematch next week in Bitola.

GROUP D:

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs. HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 28:24 (14:12)

The 5:4 lead in minute 16 was the last one for Eurofarm Pelister, then Trebnje turned the match around to 12:8 by an impressive 8:3 run mainly thanks to their stronger defence.

The match remained on an equal level after the break until the 20:19 in minute 48.

Trimo sealed the deal with a 5:1 run to make it 25:20.

With 15 saves Trebnje’s Serbian born goalkeeper Aleksandar Tomic was one of the match winners.

Trimo’s team strength is proved by the fact that ten of their players were in the scorer list.

Team strength as the secret of success

In the qualification matches in Portugal and Hungary Trimo Trebnje already showed their team spirit. The team of Uros Zorman does not rely on one big star, but the team is the star. Against Bitola, five players scored between three and five goals, Trimo is dangerous and efficient from all positions. Coach Zorman, a former world class playmaker, found the right ingredients to form a team out to surprise even more.