Turkey and Belgium head to EHF EURO 2024 Qualification Phase 2

While the final tournament of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 is reaching its business end in Hungary and Slovakia, the Relegation Round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is in full swing this weekend, with two other teams joining Finland in the Qualification Phase 2.

Turkey sealed their second win in four days against Cyprus, 29:26, and took a convincing 64:54 aggregate win, while Belgium capitalised on their first-leg win against Luxembourg, progressing courtesy of a 59:53 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Latvia look certain to join them after taking a 36:23 win against Bulgaria in the double-header scheduled this weekend, with the second leg taking place on Sunday.

Latvia vs Bulgaria 36:23 (18:10)

both legs of this double-header are being played in Dobete, Latvia, with the hosts taking full advantage of their home court in the first match, with the second leg scheduled for Sunday

star right back Dainis Kristopans did not play an influential role in the first leg for Latvia, scoring only once

Latvia’s left back Nils Kreicbergs and left wing Nikita Pancenko combined for 21 goals, the latter also scoring five of his team’s first six goals

Bulgaria have now won only three of their last 29 games played in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase

the Baltic side had not scored 36 goals in an EHF EURO Qualification game since June 2012, when they secured a 36:10 win against Malta

Cyprus vs Turkey 26:29 (11:14)

Turkey win on aggregate, 64:54

Turkey picked up where they left off in the first leg, taking an early 8:5 lead and never looked back

Cyprus lost their last four games played in the EHF EURO Qualification phase, one of their worst streaks ever, after losing six games in a row between 2012 and 2015

after scoring 11 goals in the first leg, Cypriot left wing Christos Argyrou, the most experienced player in the squad, enjoyed a seven-goal display, but could not prevent defeat

right wing Gokcem Bicer was Turkey’s top scorer in the game, with 12 goals from 16 shots, three days after putting another seven goals past Cyprus in the first leg

Turkey progressed to the Qualification Phase 2 of the EHF EURO for the fourth time in the last six attempts

Belgium vs Luxembourg 27:27 (13:13)

Belgium win on aggregate, 59:53