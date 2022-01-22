First win for Besancon

It was the clash between two teams still waiting for the first points in the competition. French side wanted to redeem after a clear loss against Sola, while Lokomotiva traveled to France without five standard players but still with the aim to put on a good fight.

It seemed like everything is done when home team hit the nine-goal lead, however fighting spirit of Lokomotiva gave them extra power in last ten minutes closing the gap to only one goal.

GROUP A

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 28:27 (16:11)

French side started much more confident, Lokomotiva only had Andrea Sedloska in full power, scoring all six Lokomotiva’s goals in first 15 minutes

Nenad Sostaric’s team paid a price for their lack of experience, ending first half at 41 per cent efficiency, while their opponents were at 62%

Besancon’s lead grew to nine goals after 37 minutes

Lokomotiva closed the gap in last ten minutes of the match, mainly with Josipa Mamic’s goals, reducing the gap from four to only one goal

Sebastien Mizoule’s squad recorded first win after three rounds played, Lokomotiva remain at zero

Lokomotiva’s bright star

Even though they lost against Besancon, Lokomotiva can be proud of their young team. One of their bright stars was 18-year old Andrea Sedloska. Macedonian left back was a key player for her team, playing like she was much more experienced than she really is. Sedloska enjoyed her time on the court and found the back of the net 11 times.

Sedloska joined Lokomotiva in 2020/21 season from Vardar after her family changed the address. Her father Goce, former Macedonian national team football player, became a coach in Dinamo Zagreb academy.