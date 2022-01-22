20220122

Last-gasp goal secures Viborg second win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev22 January 2022, 20:00

In an extremely tight match, Kristina Jorgensen's goal 31 seconds from the final buzzer handed two points to Viborg KH, as they defeated Vaci NKSE 26:25.

GROUP D
Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 25:26 (12:12) 

  • the Danish team have the maximum of four points after two games, while Vaci are on zero points
  • neither team could pull clear by more than two goals in the first half, as the sides were level at the break
  • Viborg led 21:18 midway through the second half, but the Hungarian side, who never led after the break, hit back after a 3:0 run and fought until the end
  • Csenge Kuczora and Greta Kacsor scored seven and six goals respectively, combining for more than a half of Vaci's goals
  • 10 players netted for Viborg, with Kristina Jorgensen and Thilde Frandsen netting five times each

Kristensen impresses for Viborg

While Jorgensen became a heroine of the match after scoring a late winner, Viborg would hardly have won without some solid goalkeeping. Anna Kristensen also did a good job in the visitors' goal, as she stopped 11 balls for a 32 per cent save efficiency. Notably, she made her last save three seconds from full time, denying Vivien Grosch a last-gasp equaliser.

