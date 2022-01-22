Last-gasp goal secures Viborg second win

In an extremely tight match, Kristina Jorgensen's goal 31 seconds from the final buzzer handed two points to Viborg KH, as they defeated Vaci NKSE 26:25.

GROUP D

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 25:26 (12:12)

the Danish team have the maximum of four points after two games, while Vaci are on zero points

neither team could pull clear by more than two goals in the first half, as the sides were level at the break

Viborg led 21:18 midway through the second half, but the Hungarian side, who never led after the break, hit back after a 3:0 run and fought until the end

Csenge Kuczora and Greta Kacsor scored seven and six goals respectively, combining for more than a half of Vaci's goals

10 players netted for Viborg, with Kristina Jorgensen and Thilde Frandsen netting five times each

Kristensen impresses for Viborg

While Jorgensen became a heroine of the match after scoring a late winner, Viborg would hardly have won without some solid goalkeeping. Anna Kristensen also did a good job in the visitors' goal, as she stopped 11 balls for a 32 per cent save efficiency. Notably, she made her last save three seconds from full time, denying Vivien Grosch a last-gasp equaliser.