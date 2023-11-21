Turkish derby highlights EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 draw

The draw for the EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 was carried out in the EHF headquarters in Vienna, Austria, today, 21 November. The eight pairs now know their opponents for the upcoming Last 16 knockout matches.

One of the big highlights is the draw's local derby between Ankara Yenimahalle BSK and Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor. With Türkiye picking up their first-ever title in the competition last season - Konyaalti BSK taking gold. Konyaalti BSK didn't make it past round 3 this time after a tight loss to the Spanish side KH-7 BM. Granollers (56:54 agg.)

We have a tasty Iberian dual with Madeira Andebol SAD from Portugal coming up against ATTICGO Bm Elche from Spain. The Spanish side reached last season's semi-finals and will be favourites for the tie, but after Madeira's big win over Iceland's Vestmannaeyja in round 3, the side from Portugal will be full of confidence.

The first leg of Last 16 knockout matches will take place on 13/14 January 2024, with the second leg taking place the week after.