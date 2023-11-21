Balaguer: "Now it's time to show who we really are"
Two losses in a row in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is not exactly something Paris Saint-Germain are used to. It has been more than two years since PSG lost twice in a row in the competition's group phase. Back in 2021, Kielce and Barça gave the French side double trouble.
But this season, in rounds 6 and 7, Paris lost to THW Kiel at home before falling again in Kolstad last week. "This shows how unpredictable our Champions League group is this season. We have seen teams trading wins and losses. There are no favourites nor outsiders, and we have to take every game as seriously as possible," explains Spanish right wing David Balaguer.
Because one given club plays 14 games in the group phase, some players may let one or two defeats pass them. After all, they have a few games to compensate for a bad result. "But that's definitely not our case. We are PSG, we play every game to win it, we can't take a defeat for granted," says the 32-year-old shooter. "Everybody is, of course, focusing on April and May because this is when the most important games are, but you have to win as many games as possible before to arrive in the best condition at the end of the season."
And while he meant the best condition in terms of results, players also aim to arrive at the end of the season in the best shape possible. And in Paris, Balaguer shares the position with one of his compatriots, Ferran Sole. "We have known each other for years, and of course, having someone like him in the same position is good. I think we are quite easy to coach, as we always push each other for the team's good," explains Balaguer, born in Barcelona.
"The battle between us is a very fair one. We know there are a lot of games in the season and that sometimes I will play more or sometimes Ferran will play more. We are both fine with it," he added.
Having such a strong bond and a balanced share of playing times helps both wingers be on top of their form for each game. "The dynamics are so hard for every player to be amazing every week. Some weeks are harder than others. But we can't allow ourselves to be tired, especially mentally, as every game is a final when you play for PSG."
This week's Match of the Week could help Paris Saint-Germain get back on winning ways in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The points at stake might look more critical as two away games, in Kiel and Aalborg, are also on the schedule before Christmas.
"I think now is the time to show who we really are. We are at home and know that Kolstad will come to get the points. They are an impressive team; they probably were a little better than us in last week's second half, but we are playing at home now. We already lost against Kiel in front of our fans this season, and we don't want to miss out again," he concluded.