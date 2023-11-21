Balaguer: "Now it's time to show who we really are"

Two losses in a row in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is not exactly something Paris Saint-Germain are used to. It has been more than two years since PSG lost twice in a row in the competition's group phase. Back in 2021, Kielce and Barça gave the French side double trouble.

But this season, in rounds 6 and 7, Paris lost to THW Kiel at home before falling again in Kolstad last week. "This shows how unpredictable our Champions League group is this season. We have seen teams trading wins and losses. There are no favourites nor outsiders, and we have to take every game as seriously as possible," explains Spanish right wing David Balaguer.

Because one given club plays 14 games in the group phase, some players may let one or two defeats pass them. After all, they have a few games to compensate for a bad result. "But that's definitely not our case. We are PSG, we play every game to win it, we can't take a defeat for granted," says the 32-year-old shooter. "Everybody is, of course, focusing on April and May because this is when the most important games are, but you have to win as many games as possible before to arrive in the best condition at the end of the season."