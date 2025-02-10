Vojvodina target deep EHF European League run with in-form Jovanovic

Furthermore, the Red and Whites' free-scoring attacking potential led Boris Rojevic's squad to average over 32 goals scored per match this season, which is a significant improvement in comparison to their offensive output last season (averaging 28 goals per match) in the group matches. One of the main reasons is the emergence of lethal left back Milan Jovanovic, who is the team's second-highest scorer in the EHF second-tier club competition with 29 goals to his name, after the Serbian finally put the early career's injury struggles behind him.

"Last time I took part in the EHF European League it was at the beginning of my career. After that, I had problems with injury, and it separated me from handball for a long time. Now, I'm back and I'm hoping for the best," says Jovanovic.

The 27-year-old is into his second stint with Vojvodina after first wearing the Red and Whites' jersey from 2014 until 2018, when Fenix Toulouse came calling and Jovanovic jumped at the chance to join the French club. However, after a few turbulent years away from home, Jovanovic decided to return in Serbia with HC Metaloplastika Elixir back in 2023, before re-joining Vojvodina last summer.

"It was a long time ago. In the meantime, coming back to Serbia was the best option for my future progress and my career. In Toulouse, I had difficulties fully recovering and I decided to come back to Serbia. The team from Sabac – Metaloplastika – was my choice to start over," recalls Jovanovic. "And now, my ultimate goal is to play handball the best I know and, first of all, to be healthy,"