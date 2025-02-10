Vojvodina target deep EHF European League run with in-form Jovanovic

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
10 February 2025, 14:00

The reigning Serbian champions are through to the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round for the second consecutive season and, once again, Vojvodina displayed impressive performances in the group matches by finishing in second place and recording four wins and only a couple of defeats in group E.

Furthermore, the Red and Whites' free-scoring attacking potential led Boris Rojevic's squad to average over 32 goals scored per match this season, which is a significant improvement in comparison to their offensive output last season (averaging 28 goals per match) in the group matches. One of the main reasons is the emergence of lethal left back Milan Jovanovic, who is the team's second-highest scorer in the EHF second-tier club competition with 29 goals to his name, after the Serbian finally put the early career's injury struggles behind him.

"Last time I took part in the EHF European League it was at the beginning of my career. After that, I had problems with injury, and it separated me from handball for a long time. Now, I'm back and I'm hoping for the best," says Jovanovic.

The 27-year-old is into his second stint with Vojvodina after first wearing the Red and Whites' jersey from 2014 until 2018, when Fenix Toulouse came calling and Jovanovic jumped at the chance to join the French club. However, after a few turbulent years away from home, Jovanovic decided to return in Serbia with HC Metaloplastika Elixir back in 2023, before re-joining Vojvodina last summer.

"It was a long time ago. In the meantime, coming back to Serbia was the best option for my future progress and my career. In Toulouse, I had difficulties fully recovering and I decided to come back to Serbia. The team from Sabac – Metaloplastika – was my choice to start over," recalls Jovanovic. "And now, my ultimate goal is to play handball the best I know and, first of all, to be healthy,"

20241008 NEXE VOJVODINA (19)

With the Serbian back to his best, Vojvodina are reaping the rewards of making him one of their key players this season. Double-headers against Porto and MT Melsungen now await them in main round group III and Jovanovic is oozing with confidence ahead of their matches.

"Our first goal is here, we are in the main round of the competition, but as I said, we are optimistic about the second half of the season. Both teams have extra quality and great players. First, we will play against Porto. We can see our chance in that match. With a maximum approach on our side, we can hope for the best possible result. We own quality, and we will look for our chance for the play-offs," Jovanovic analyses.

The EHF European Cup winners from 2022/23 faced THW Kiel in the group matches earlier this season and when asked about whether the experience of playing against the German giants was perfect preparation for the next challenges, Jovanovic answers: "We saw the quality and discipline of the German team and we know what we have to do and how to play so we can compete with such a team. It is a pleasure to play against a team like THW Kiel and to feel the energy that such matches carry."

PAL0581

One of Vojvodina's main trump cards is their home court in Novi Sad, where the Red and Whites won twice and only lost to THW Kiel in the group matches. Jovanovic admits that playing in front of their passionate supporters feels amazing: "Home court matters, it is a great feeling to play in front of full stands and that gives the motivation to show beyond your maximum performance. Vojvodina's best quality is the energy of the team that represents driving energy for achieving our goals."

Ultimately, with Jovanovic playing his most efficient season in EHF club competitions, the 27-year-old's next goal is to fully establish himself with the Serbian national team and secure a place with the Eagles at the upcoming Men's EHF EURO 2026, and he also predicts a bright future for Serbian handball.

"I have passed all the selections from a young age to seniors and after a long pause due to injury, I'm back to the national team, willing to give my best. I hope for good results. First, to get to the European Championship, and after that to make further progress. With a strong league and with many strong clubs will come an even stronger national team," ends Jovanovic.

20241022 Vojvodina Torrelavega 67

Photos © Luis Palomeque, RK Nexe, Vojvodina

20241119 Vflgummersbach Fhhafnarfjardar 39
