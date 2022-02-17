Zagreb keep momentum going against Szeged

Before the winter break, HC PPD Zagreb had built up good momentum in the group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22, having taken five points in their last three games.

It seems like Santa Claus did not steal any of the Croatian side's good ideas, as Zagreb beat Pick Szeged 26:24 on Thursday night to take their third consecutive win in front of their fans.

Zagreb roared in the first half but were much tighter after the break as they prevented Szeged from coming back to claim the points.

GROUP A

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Pick Szeged (HUN) 26:24 (14:10)

five goals was the maximum advantage for Zagreb in a first half that the Croatian side clearly dominated. Taking an early lead, the hosts remained on top throughout the first part of the game

goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic came in between Szeged's posts at the break — and that almost changed everything for his team

thanks to his seven saves in the second half, the Croatian goalkeeper put Szeged back on the right track, allowing them to close the gap on the scoreboard

Szeged had five opportunities to make the score even within the last 15 minutes but were unable to turn things around

with this win, Zagreb are up to sixth place in the group standings, while Szeged remain fourth, with three rounds left

WATCH: Ivan Cupic finishes off a sharp passing move to keep @RKZagreb in the lead #ehfcl



Keep up with the action https://t.co/IvVYbSMq1y pic.twitter.com/BmPij3Q6Ca — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 17, 2022

Zagreb's confidence is unshakeable

Zagreb picked up just one point in the first seven rounds of this season's group phase, but the Croatian side have already earned six points since the midway point. Indeed, everyone can see that they are a completely different team compared to what they were a few months ago.

After a storming start on Thursday night, the hosts never panicked when they saw their opponents come back into the game. Thanks to their recruits from last summer, Zagreb now have plenty of experience within their ranks. And experience is helpful to retain confidence when you have got it.