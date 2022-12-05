Two Turkish sides among first to book Last 16 ticket
A busy weekend in the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 featured 17 round 3 matches and saw five teams book their tickets to the Last 16 following their wins in doubleheaders. Two sides from Türkiye are among them, as Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK eliminated HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) and ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul (POR), respectively.
- facing last season's semi-finalists Galychanka at home, Antalya won both legs on Saturday and Sunday, 60:54 on aggregate
- Izmir also played twice against Sao Pedro do Sul in Türkiye and won with an aggregate 59:52 score
- IBV Vestmannaeyjar from Iceland, the quarter-finalists from last season, lost in a double-header against Madeira Andebol SAD 54:45 on aggregate, while another 2021/22 quarter-finalist, H71 from Faroe Islands, defeated Czech side DHC Slavia Praha 56:53 on aggregate
- also, Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw from Poland comfortably beat Portugal opponents Alavarium Love Tiles 80:47 on aggregate
- seven second-leg encounters as well as four more doubleheaders will be played next weekend, on 10/11 December
Jagodina helped by good goalkeeping
In a low-scoring match, ZORK Jagodina from Serbia were down 10:8 at half-time against Geek side Anagennisi Artas, but ultimately took a 22:20 victory which leaves the tie very open ahead of the return leg.
It was excellent goalkeeping that helped Jagodina make a comeback, as Hungarian Petra Hlogyik stopped 17 shots for a 46% save efficiency. The Serbian side will hope for a similar performance of their 23-year-old goalkeeper next Saturday, when they defend their advantage in the second leg in Greece.