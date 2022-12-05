Two Turkish sides among first to book Last 16 ticket

Jagodina helped by good goalkeeping

In a low-scoring match, ZORK Jagodina from Serbia were down 10:8 at half-time against Geek side Anagennisi Artas, but ultimately took a 22:20 victory which leaves the tie very open ahead of the return leg.

It was excellent goalkeeping that helped Jagodina make a comeback, as Hungarian Petra Hlogyik stopped 17 shots for a 46% save efficiency. The Serbian side will hope for a similar performance of their 23-year-old goalkeeper next Saturday, when they defend their advantage in the second leg in Greece.