Get two VIP tickets for the opening matchday of EHF EURO 2024

The opening match day of any EHF EURO is a showpiece event, but the throw-off to Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany is going to be on a whole new level. A world record will be broken on day one, when more than 53,000 fans - more than ever before at a handball match - will attend on 10 January in Düsseldorf's MERKUR Spiel-Arena.

It is not too late for you to attend, in the best seats in the house! The EHF is giving away two VIP tickets for this unique handball experience, through an auction which begins at 11:00 CET on 5 January 2024 and closes at 23:59 CET on 8 January 2024.