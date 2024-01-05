Get two VIP tickets for the opening matchday of EHF EURO 2024

Titelbild 1
The opening match day of any EHF EURO is a showpiece event, but the throw-off to Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany is going to be on a whole new level. A world record will be broken on day one, when more than 53,000 fans - more than ever before at a handball match - will attend on 10 January in Düsseldorf's MERKUR Spiel-Arena. 

It is not too late for you to attend, in the best seats in the house! The EHF is giving away two VIP tickets for this unique handball experience, through an auction which begins at 11:00 CET on 5 January 2024 and closes at 23:59 CET on 8 January 2024.

At 18:00 CET on 10 January, the current Olympic champions France will meet North Macedonia, before host nation Germany take on Switzerland at 20:45. The two VIP tickets for this truly iconic moment in world handball are valid for both matches.

The auction will be organised by United Charity, Europe's largest charity auction website. Please use this link to make a bid, read more about the charity and auction process, and for any FAQs.

100 per cent of the proceeds of this auction will be sent directly to the SOS Children's Village Düsseldorf youth centre ("Jugendtreff SOS-Kinderdorf Düsseldorf"), with no deduction in costs.

Remember, the prize only includes the two VIP tickets. Travel, accommodation and other expenses are not included.

Prize: Two VIP tickets for the opening match day of the European Handball Championship 2024.

The package includes

  • Two VIP tickets for the opening match day of the European Handball Championship 2024 in Germany on January 10
  • Location: MERKUR Spiel-Arena, Arena-Straße 1, 40474 Düsseldorf
    • 18:00 CET: France vs North Macedonia
    • 20:45 CET: Germany vs Switzerland
  • Tickets will be sent electronically. You have to travel independently.

SOS Children's Village Düsseldorf

The SOS Children's Village youth centre in the Garath district of Düsseldorf is an important meeting place that is visited daily by young people aged 12 to 21. The centre's programme includes sports activities, healthy eating, music, art and culture, with new projects regularly organised, which are both fun and pedagogically useful. Sport plays an important part of the programme, to strengthen social behaviour and self-esteem.

SOS KD Duesseldorf Mikavolkmann Web 03
© SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. / Mika Volkmann
SOS KD Duesseldorf Mikavolkmann Web 01
© SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. / Mika Volkmann
SOS KD Duesseldorf Sebastianpfütze Web 05
© SOS-Kinderdorf e.V. / Sebastian Pfütze
