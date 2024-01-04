Seven Respect Your Talent alumni who could shine at the EHF EURO 2024

Dominik Kuzmanović (Croatia)
Goalkeepers usually come of age later in their careers, but the path of the ascension for Kuzmanović has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite being only 21 years old, the Croatian shot-stopper has already seen some excellent performances in his career, including at club level for RK Nexe.
Last season in the EHF European League Men, Kuzmanović was eighth in the number of saves, stopping 112 shots for a 31.3% saving efficiency. This season, he has taken it up a notch, being fourth in the number of saves with 60 blocked shots for a 32.7% saving efficiency.
Croatia have a list of top goalkeepers in their history, and Kuzmanović might well be one of the best in history if he continues his progress, having already dominated the position at the younger age categories for his national team.
David Späth (Germany)
Standing at 1.97m tall, Späth can be an immovable wall when he gets into the groove, as proven time and time again. When Germany won the M19 EHF EURO 2021, the goalkeeper was a crucial part of their success, being nominated to the All-Star team of the competition.
Two years later, at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, Späth delivered some more magic, being named into the All-Star team yet again after helping Germany seal the title, with a 35% saving efficiency.
Späth has a 30.4% saving efficiency in the Bundesliga for his club, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, and will make an excellent pair with the more experienced Andreas Wolff for Germany, who are coming in with huge expectations for the EHF EURO 2024.
Zoran Ilic (Hungary)
After being loaned to Orlen Wisla Plock in the 2020/21 season, Ilic came back to his parent club, Telekom Veszprém HC, where he had his best season of yet in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, scoring 22 goals for the Hungarian side at only 22 years old.
A tall and commanding right back, Ilic was named the Hungarian Youth Male Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and was also the All-Star right back at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, with some stellar performances in the team which finished in second place behind Germany.
Having made his debut for the senior team in 2020, Ilic will likely feature for Hungary at the EHF EURO for the first time, failing to make the cut for the team in 2022 when Hungary were co-hosts.
Óli Mittún (Faroe Islands)
Mittún is the latest fantastic prospect produced by the Faroe Islands and will make his debut at the EHF EURO at only 18 years of age, after shining in the younger age categories for the Faroe Islands.
With 80 goals scored at the M18 EHF EURO 2022, Mittún was not only the top goal scorer, but also the MVP of the competition. One year later, at the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship, the centre back scored 87 goals and was the top goal scorer and the All-Star centre back.
Mittún has extended his fantastic performances in the EHF European League Men this season, scoring 29 goals for IK Sävehof and being a key cog for the Swedish side which made the main round, providing an excellent platform for Mittún, who is following in the footsteps of his cousin, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu.