After the draw against Spain, Bilyk was captured on the court with tears in his eyes, failing to grasp the enormity of the performance his team put up against the runners-up of the EHF EURO 2022 and the winners of the 2018 and 2020 editions.

“Look, this is a very special moment and I was soaking it up with my teammates and my friends. We have grown together, many of us have played together since the junior or youth teams, and it has been one hell of a journey. But now, we are here, and we have always believed we can do something special,” adds Bilyk.

Of course, terms like unity, family and team spirit are widely sprinkled into quotes by many players from many teams. Here, though, it seems true. The words are not thrown into the quotes mixer, they seem to be coming from the heart. Austria’s performances have been refreshing and with the proper mindset, it looks like everything can fall into place. Even a huge upset like the one produced in Mannheim.

“We have worked a lot together in the past years and I had to work a lot mentally with the players. Of course, everything starts with a good defence and this is one aspect of the game that we are strongly focusing on. But we really worked with the players to empower them and create a mindset that can produce good results. It worked like a charm here,” continues Pajovic.

But what are the challenges lying ahead for Austria, in a tough main round group, where they face France, Germany, Hungary and Iceland in the special Lanxess Arena in Cologne?

“As you probably saw, we did not rotate a lot. We had the same eight-nine players featuring for large chunks of the matches. So the first thing is to see others rise to the challenge, because it is draining to play for 50-55 minutes each match, seven matches in such a short time. Then, we will face some very tough opponents, but we are ready and we hope to deliver some good performances. Our objective has been met, though,” adds Austria’s coach.

Bilyk doubles down on the challenge and eagerly awaits the start of the main round, when Austria face Hungary in Cologne.

“For many players, this will be a first. The first time they play in front of so many fans, therefore it will be special. Some of us are used to it, some of us are not, but I am just happy that we are here and we can experience this, especially as Germany will also be playing in Cologne. This is handball and we are here,” concludes Austria’s left back.