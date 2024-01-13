The passionate Faroese, driven by the amazing support in the stands, gave the Norwegians a headache with the brave seven-on-six approach instructed by their coach, Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen, from the whistle.

The Norwegian squad looked completely fazed by the atmosphere and never got the confidence to completely establish control on the match. In the final three minutes, Norway held a three-goal lead, but the Faroe Islands displayed extremely strong determination, mounted a comeback and fought until the very end when Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu stole the ball and earned a penalty in the dying minutes, which he converted a few seconds later to write his name with golden letters in Faroese history.

Slovenia are through to the main round with four points, with the second place to be decided.

GROUP D

Faroe Islands vs Norway 26:26 (12:13)