EURO24M

Unreal scenes as Faroes secure historic draw with Norway

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
13 January 2024, 22:45

Despite being Men’s EHF EURO debutants, the Faroe Islands went head-to-head with Norway for 60 minutes in Berlin and earned their first point ever as a reward with a 26:26 draw.

The passionate Faroese, driven by the amazing support in the stands, gave the Norwegians a headache with the brave seven-on-six approach instructed by their coach, Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen, from the whistle.

The Norwegian squad looked completely fazed by the atmosphere and never got the confidence to completely establish control on the match. In the final three minutes, Norway held a three-goal lead, but the Faroe Islands displayed extremely strong determination, mounted a comeback and fought until the very end when Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu stole the ball and earned a penalty in the dying minutes, which he converted a few seconds later to write his name with golden letters in Faroese history.

Slovenia are through to the main round with four points, with the second place to be decided.

GROUP D

Faroe Islands vs Norway 26:26 (12:13)

  • Nicholas Satchwell was one of the Faroe Islands' best players as the goalkeeper made seven saves and recorded 33 per cent percentage save efficiency
  • Óli Mittún took over a bit from Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu's scoring burden as the former scored three goals and played an important role
  • the Faroese caught the Norwegians by surprise by playing untypically strong and physical defence, leaving the 2020 bronze medallists with minimum solutions in finding the way to the net
  • Alexandre Blonz was the match's top scorer as the left wing scored eight goals for Norway
  • the creative and lighting centre back, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, scored five goals, including the last crucial penalty, and he was chosen as the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, by the fans

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH12769 UH Quote (1)
I feel amazing, it's a dream come true to win - I mean not to win, but this is a win for us to get a point against Norway, so it's an amazing day for the Faroe Islands and our handball.
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu
Centre back, Faroe Islands

Even the best get fazed by an electric atmosphere

Europe and the world's fifth-ranked handball nation is full of experienced stars with rich pedigree like Sander Sagosen, Harald Reinkind and Kristian Bjørnsen among others. But Norway were made to sweat until the very end against the Faroe Islands as the young side flew on the wings of the massive support by their own fans.

The atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Arena proved to be the Faroe Islands' eighth player and Norway's enemy as they really struggled and looked fazed by the scenes in the stands, which resulted in the Faroese making history.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R5 3781 AH Quote
The two last minutes were quite dramatic. Everybody expected us to win by five goals or more. The closer we got to the end of the game the more the pressure on the players got up. The penalty in the end for Faroe Islands was correct, I think.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R5 3643 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R5 3874 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH12740 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH16901 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH16913 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17163 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH23349 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH23362 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH23374 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH23382 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Greece Vs Denmark MAL9916 AM
Previous Article Denmark beat Greece to force early decision in group F
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R6 0872 AH
Next Article Summary: Faroes & Norway draw; first main round spots booked

Latest news

More News