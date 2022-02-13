Vac claim long-awaited win

Following four straight defeats in group D, Váci NKSE had lost their chance of reaching the EHF European League Women quarter-finals.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the Hungarian side finally earned their first points in the group, beating Chambray Touraine Handball 35:29.

GROUP D

Váci NKSE (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 35:29 (18:14)

Vac took revenge for a 29:27 defeat in the reverse fixture, which is still Chambray's only win in the group phase

the home team were in front 5:2 before Alexandra Lacrabere's goals lifted Chambray to a 4:0 run and therefore a 6:5 lead

however, it was Chambray's only lead throughout the game, as Vac hit back to lead by four goals at the break

Csenge Kuczora scored eight goals for the winning side, while Alexandra Lacrabere and Paula Valdivia netted seven times each for Chambray

both sides are now level on two points

Bettina Pásztor delivering the goods as Váci NKSE take control of their #ehfcl clash with Chambray! pic.twitter.com/663V3eED7b — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 13, 2022

No more hope for Chambray

Before the match in Hungary, the French team still had a mathematical chance to go through, but now it is clear that they will not progress to the quarter-finals.

Next weekend Vac will host Valcea, while Chambray will play at Viborg – and if the two teams stay level on points, the Hungarian side will finish third as they hold the head-to-head advantage.