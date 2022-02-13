EHF European League
Vac claim long-awaited win
Following four straight defeats in group D, Váci NKSE had lost their chance of reaching the EHF European League Women quarter-finals.
However, on Sunday afternoon, the Hungarian side finally earned their first points in the group, beating Chambray Touraine Handball 35:29.
GROUP D
Váci NKSE (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 35:29 (18:14)
- Vac took revenge for a 29:27 defeat in the reverse fixture, which is still Chambray's only win in the group phase
- the home team were in front 5:2 before Alexandra Lacrabere's goals lifted Chambray to a 4:0 run and therefore a 6:5 lead
- however, it was Chambray's only lead throughout the game, as Vac hit back to lead by four goals at the break
- Csenge Kuczora scored eight goals for the winning side, while Alexandra Lacrabere and Paula Valdivia netted seven times each for Chambray
- both sides are now level on two points
No more hope for Chambray
Before the match in Hungary, the French team still had a mathematical chance to go through, but now it is clear that they will not progress to the quarter-finals.
Next weekend Vac will host Valcea, while Chambray will play at Viborg – and if the two teams stay level on points, the Hungarian side will finish third as they hold the head-to-head advantage.