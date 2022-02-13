20220213 Vac Chambray 12
EHF European League

Vac claim long-awaited win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev13 February 2022, 16:30

Following four straight defeats in group D, Váci NKSE had lost their chance of reaching the EHF European League Women quarter-finals.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the Hungarian side finally earned their first points in the group, beating Chambray Touraine Handball 35:29.

GROUP D
Váci NKSE (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 35:29 (18:14)

  • Vac took revenge for a 29:27 defeat in the reverse fixture, which is still Chambray's only win in the group phase
  • the home team were in front 5:2 before Alexandra Lacrabere's goals lifted Chambray to a 4:0 run and therefore a 6:5 lead
  • however, it was Chambray's only lead throughout the game, as Vac hit back to lead by four goals at the break
  • Csenge Kuczora scored eight goals for the winning side, while Alexandra Lacrabere and Paula Valdivia netted seven times each for Chambray
  • both sides are now level on two points

No more hope for Chambray

Before the match in Hungary, the French team still had a mathematical chance to go through, but now it is clear that they will not progress to the quarter-finals.

Next weekend Vac will host Valcea, while Chambray will play at Viborg – and if the two teams stay level on points, the Hungarian side will finish third as they hold the head-to-head advantage.

20220213 Vac Chambray 03
20220213 Vac Chambray 04
20220213 Vac Chambray 05
20220213 Vac Chambray 08
20220213 Vac Chambray 10
20220213 Vac Chambray 12
2022 02 13 Kastamonu CSKA İlina (2)
Previous Article CSKA struggle but beat Kastamonu
20220213 ELW Valcea Viborg Gallery6
Next Article Viborg through after splitting points with Valcea

Latest news

More News