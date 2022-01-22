Valcea snatch two points at Chambray

SCM Ramnicu Valcea took their second straight win in the group stage, narrowly beating Chambray Touraine Handball in France, 26:25.

GROUP D

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:26 (14:12)

Valcea enjoyed a better start and led 4:2 five minutes into the match, but Chambray responded with a 5:1 run in the next eight minutes

six minutes into the second half, the French team extended their advantage to 18:14, yet Valcea used a 7:2 run to lead 21:20, and they never gave up their lead afterwards

as many as 11 players scored at least once for Chambray, with Jovana Stoiljkovic being the best with five goals

Asma Elghaoui and Zeljka Nikolic netted seven times each for Valcea

the Romanian outfit top the group with four points after two matches, ahead of Viborg on goal difference, while Chambray have no points

Elghaoui with strong impact again

Asma Elghaoui had scored 11 goals in Valcea's opening match against Vaci NKSE, and now the Tunisian-born line player with the Hungarian citizenship again made a big contribution to her team's win.

The 30-year-old stepped up in a crucial moment, when the Romanian team were down by four goals early in the second half. Her four goals in six minutes helped Valcea to turn the tide and ultimately to snatch a victory.