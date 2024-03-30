Valur and Olympiacos stay unbeaten in European Cup

In the other quarter-final pairings Olympiacos SFP, FTC-Green Collect and Valur successfully defended their first-leg wins against MRK Krka, TATRAN Presov and CSA Steaua Bucuresti, respectively, to confirm their places among the best four teams in the Europe's third-tier club competition.
- Bregenz right back Markus Mahr scored eight goals against Baia Mare, but it was not enough to inspire a full comeback for the home side
- experienced goalkeeper, Konstantinos Kotanidis made eight saves (50 per cent efficiency) in Olympiacos’ win against Krka, while Jure Blaževic stopped 16 for the home team (43 per cent)
- FTC-Green Collect completed the double over TATRAN Presov after securing a second victory in Slovakia and a 63:57 aggregate win; Bence Nagy was the match's top scorer for the Hungarian club with seven goals to his name on the road
- Pavel Hernandez scored nine goals for TATRAN Presov in the defeat against FTC-Green Collect on home court
- veteran right back Alexander Pettersson scored nine goals in Valur's 36:30 win against CSA Steaua Bucuresti and was the match's top scorer, while Björgvin Pall Gustavsson made 19 saves (42 per cent) in goal as Valur won 72:65 on aggregate
Olympiacos make history in European competition
Piraeus-based Olympiacos secured a place in the EHF third-tier club competition for the first time in their history after completing the double over MRK Krka with a 56:45 aggregate victory.
Left back Savvas Savvas scored 12 goals in the tie against the Slovenian club and the 26-year-old was one of Olympiacos SFP's key players in the win in Novo mesto with five goals to his name. In the end, Olympiacos SFP celebrated another triumph (25:19) and overall win in the tie, which definitely gives confidence the newly appointed coach Željko Babic ahead of the semi-finals.