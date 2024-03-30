Valur and Olympiacos stay unbeaten in European Cup

In the other quarter-final pairings Olympiacos SFP, FTC-Green Collect and Valur successfully defended their first-leg wins against MRK Krka, TATRAN Presov and CSA Steaua Bucuresti, respectively, to confirm their places among the best four teams in the Europe's third-tier club competition.

Bregenz right back Markus Mahr scored eight goals against Baia Mare, but it was not enough to inspire a full comeback for the home side

experienced goalkeeper, Konstantinos Kotanidis made eight saves (50 per cent efficiency) in Olympiacos’ win against Krka, while Jure Blaževic stopped 16 for the home team (43 per cent)

stopped 16 for the home team (43 per cent) FTC-Green Collect completed the double over TATRAN Presov after securing a second victory in Slovakia and a 63:57 aggregate win; Bence Nagy was the match's top scorer for the Hungarian club with seven goals to his name on the road

Pavel Hernandez scored nine goals for TATRAN Presov in the defeat against FTC-Green Collect on home court

veteran right back Alexander Pettersson scored nine goals in Valur's 36:30 win against CSA Steaua Bucuresti and was the match's top scorer, while Björgvin Pall Gustavsson made 19 saves (42 per cent) in goal as Valur won 72:65 on aggregate

Olympiacos make history in European competition

Piraeus-based Olympiacos secured a place in the EHF third-tier club competition for the first time in their history after completing the double over MRK Krka with a 56:45 aggregate victory.

Left back Savvas Savvas scored 12 goals in the tie against the Slovenian club and the 26-year-old was one of Olympiacos SFP's key players in the win in Novo mesto with five goals to his name. In the end, Olympiacos SFP celebrated another triumph (25:19) and overall win in the tie, which definitely gives confidence the newly appointed coach Željko Babic ahead of the semi-finals.