Vámos: I would rather play 10 tough matches than do a hard exam

"I'm studying at the University of Debrecen as a PE teacher and a physiotherapist. Handball and sport itself are important parts of my life and that's why I chose this faculty. I would be lying if I said that it's easy to combine handball and my studies, but it makes me happy that I can improve myself in different aspects of life. Even when I'm tired, studying totally turns off my mind and I can step out of my usual routine. Usually, I'm thinking about handball all day and in my opinion, it's a huge advantage that I can develop myself in other areas of life," says Vámos

The dedicated Petra adds that the pressure and stress she feels when playing in decisive matches and when going to an exam is different, but still, she likes challenges and pushing her boundaries. Additionally, she says that she performs better on the court with pressure on her shoulders than without, but argues that is the only way to improve and become a better player. Now, a massive challenge is upon her as Hungary are hosting the European and world champions, Norway, at the start of the EHF Euro Cup on Wednesday in Debrecen.

"I think it is going to be a really tough game for us because as we know Norway are one of the strongest and most experienced teams in the world. They play on the highest level of handball, so we have to keep up with their speed and try to play concentrated for sixty minutes.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to measure where we are at the moment and prepare for the World Championship. In my opinion, these matches will help us to practice our tactical elements in hard situations and of course, to get to know each other more on the court. We have a young team so it's also important to experience the atmosphere of the international competitions," she explains.

With the Highlight Match against Norway, also the reigning EHF EURO Cup champions, being played in Hungary, Petra is relishing the chance to make the home fans proud and get ready for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 which will also be played in Debrecen.

"It's always a pleasure to play in our home country, especially with the national team. Hungary has a great history in handball and it's a very popular sport here. That's why we'd like to give back for the fans' support and play a good and exciting match against Norway that would be a "thank you" for them. I hope that many people will come to the game and support us. Playing in front of my family and friends means a lot to me so I think it's going to be a huge emotional advantage." says Vámos.

The DVSC Schaeffler playmaker has already accumulated more than a decent amount of experience by playing across the EHF's club competitions as well as playing at major tournaments with the Hungarian national team, and Petra longs to experience the feeling of representing her country at the Olympics again, which is her ultimate goal for this season.

"This is our and my biggest goal for this season. We experienced how it feels to play at the Olympics back in 2020 and we have to seize the opportunity to be part of this enthralling event. I know it will be a really hard journey and we have to work a lot to get there but I believe in my team and in the development we have showed in the last few years so I'm looking forward to the next steps ahead of us on our way."