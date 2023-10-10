Race to reach EHF European Cup Men round 3 begins

Valur will face Pölva Serviti in Estonia as one of six double-headers set for the upcoming weekend. MRK Trogir, HC Budućnost Podgorica, Bregenz Handball, HB Red Boys Differdange and Handball Esch also have the advantage against H71, Spor Toto SK, VHC Sviesa, IBV Vestmannaeyjar and VIF, respectively, of playing both legs on home soil.

another of last season's semi-finalists, Runar Sandefjord, are hosting debutants Sakarya BSB SK from Türkiye. The Norwegians are eager to make it far in the competition again this year

the Italian champions, Sidea Group Junior Fasano, are up against SKKP Handball Brno who fought off their domestic rivals, HC ROBE Zubří, in the previous round

the tie between last season's quarter-finalists, HCB Karviná and the ambitious Austrian club, HC Fivers WAT Margareten, promises to be one of the most exciting in round 2

FH Hafnarfjordur are returning to home soil after overcoming Diomidis Argous in a double-header in Greece in round 1, but the young and talented RK Partizan side are aiming to secure a positive result ahead of the return leg in Belgrade, next week

Olympiacos SFP are looking to repeat last season's success of reaching round 3, but the Italian runners-up, Raimond Sassari, are aiming to reach that stage for the first time in their history

last season's participants in the EHF European League Men group stage, Tatran Presov, are away to HK FCC Mesto Lovosice. The Czech side are back in the EHF's club competitions after a decade-long absence

The industrial city known for its unique wine is hoping for a great handball vintage

GRK Tikvesh are on a five-match winning streak and are unbeaten at the start of the season in the Macedonian Super League. In addition, the Kavadarci-based club are back in the EHF's club competitions after 13 years and the Reds are hosting the Austrian side, Förthof UHK Krems, in the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men round 2 on Sunday. The city's sports hall, "Jasmin", is set to be the epicentre of the Tikvesh region as the locals as well as the club's loyal fans are preparing to fill the stands and build an amazing atmosphere to support its favourites on their European comeback, with a squad motivated to repay their faith.

Photo credit: HC Robe Zubri, HC Fivers WAT Margareten, HC Valur, Jens Friderichs