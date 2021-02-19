Plock looking to secure first spot

Can Wisla Plock remain the only team to have won all their games in the EHF European League Men group phase? The Polish side could secure first spot in group A as early as this weekend and will host Leon on Saturday in their bid to do so.

In group B, Dinamo Bucuresti and TATRAN Presov are in bad shape, but one of the two teams can aim higher if they win on Friday.

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS)

Saturday 20 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

this is a rescheduled game from round 5

in the first leg of the confrontation, played two weeks ago, Chekhov easily took the points at home, 40:27

Chekhov have won their last three games in the European League while Metalurg lost their last three

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Saturday 20 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Wisla Plock are currently top of the group with the maximum of 14 points after seven games, while Leon are second with nine points after six games played

Plock could secure first place of the group on Saturday if they beat Plock and if Chekhov lose in Skopje

the Polish side are one of the three teams that have not lost a game in the group phase this season, alongside Rhein-Neckar and Berlin

the second leg of the confrontation will be played next Tuesday in Plock

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)

Friday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com