Velenje continue title quest in Czech Republic

Eight teams from eight different countries are still in contention for the EHF European Cup Men title. Six of them will open the quarter-final stage, as three first-leg matches are scheduled for Saturday.

RK Gorenje Velenje, who were playing in the EHF Champions League three years ago, continue their title quest in the Czech Republic, where they meet HC Robe Zubri.

The match in the Robe Arena in Zubri on Saturday starts at 18:00 CET and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare welcome Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta from Cyprus, who are playing their first European season in 22 years

having defeated HC Tallin earlier, Sweden’s Ystads IF have another visit to Estonia coming up as they next face Pölva Serviti

the fourth tie, between HC Neva SPb and AEK Athens, will be played as a double-header in Athens next Thursday and Friday

the full quarter-final schedule is available here

Pölva put to the test by Ystads IF

Pölva Serviti are enjoying their best ever European season. The Estonian team defeated HC Dukla Praha and SGAU-Saratov in the previous rounds to reach their first quarter-final of a continental club competition.

They reached the Last 16 of the EHF Cup in 2006/07 and, more recently, of the Challenge Cup in 2014/15, but getting to a quarter-final is a new experience.

Pölva, whose squad contains two foreign players _ Russian centre back Anatoliy Chezlov and Latvian line player Arturs Meiksans, are facing a difficult test now. Ystads IF have eliminated a team from the Baltics in both previous rounds: VHC Sviesa Vilnius and HC Tallin.