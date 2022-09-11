ÍBV

Vestmannaeyjar, Zubri and Gracanica progress to round 2

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev11 September 2022, 20:10

The 2022/23 season of the EHF European Cup Men, the third-tier European club competition, threw off with 12 round 1 matches played this weekend.

Three teams – Iceland's IBV Vestmannaeyjar, HC Robe Zubri from the Czech Republic and RK Gracanica from Bosnia and Herzegovina – reached round 2 after winning double-headers at home.

  • Zubri, one of the three Czech round 1 participants, secured their progression after comfortably beating their Turkish rivals Izmir BSB SK, 86:56 on aggregate
  • Gracanica hosted Kosovo's HC Kastrioti and won 72:44 on aggregate, while Vestmannaeyjar proved too strong for Israeli team Holon HC with a 74:67 victory on aggregate
  • in the six other first-leg games that took place on Saturday, HC Dinamo Pancevo from Serbia claimed the biggest win – 30:24 away at HC Dragunas Klaipeda
  • the return legs and four more double-headers are scheduled for Saturday 17 September and Sunday 18 September

Sassari pull ahead in Italian derby

The only national derby in round 1 features two Italian teams: Raimond Sassari and SSV Brixen. In the first-leg encounter on Saturday, goalkeeper Valerio Sampaolo made 15 saves to propel Sassari to a 29:24 home victory.

However, the tie is still open ahead of the return match, and Brixen – who are making their return to the European club competitions after a 16-year break – will try to make a strong comeback at home next Saturday.

ÍBV Holon 3L2A1577
ÍBV Holon 3L2A1586
ÍBV Holon 3L2A1667
ÍBV Holon 3L2A1683
ÍBV Holon 3L2A1697
ÍBV Holon 3L2A1813
ÍBV Holon 3L2A2345
ÍBV Holon 3L2A2375
20220911 ECM Gallery1
20220911 ECM Gallery2
20220911 ECM Gallery3
20220911 ECM Gallery4
20220911 Team Esbjerg Gyor Audi ETO KC 27 Minko 11 Ryu
Previous Article Györ snatch a last-minute win in Esbjerg

Latest news

More News