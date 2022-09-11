Vestmannaeyjar, Zubri and Gracanica progress to round 2

The 2022/23 season of the EHF European Cup Men, the third-tier European club competition, threw off with 12 round 1 matches played this weekend.

Three teams – Iceland's IBV Vestmannaeyjar, HC Robe Zubri from the Czech Republic and RK Gracanica from Bosnia and Herzegovina – reached round 2 after winning double-headers at home.

Zubri, one of the three Czech round 1 participants, secured their progression after comfortably beating their Turkish rivals Izmir BSB SK, 86:56 on aggregate

Gracanica hosted Kosovo's HC Kastrioti and won 72:44 on aggregate, while Vestmannaeyjar proved too strong for Israeli team Holon HC with a 74:67 victory on aggregate

in the six other first-leg games that took place on Saturday, HC Dinamo Pancevo from Serbia claimed the biggest win – 30:24 away at HC Dragunas Klaipeda

the return legs and four more double-headers are scheduled for Saturday 17 September and Sunday 18 September

Sassari pull ahead in Italian derby

The only national derby in round 1 features two Italian teams: Raimond Sassari and SSV Brixen. In the first-leg encounter on Saturday, goalkeeper Valerio Sampaolo made 15 saves to propel Sassari to a 29:24 home victory.

However, the tie is still open ahead of the return match, and Brixen – who are making their return to the European club competitions after a 16-year break – will try to make a strong comeback at home next Saturday.