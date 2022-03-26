Viborg grind out win in Scandinavian derby

Viborg HK, who had remained unbeaten in the EHF European League Women group phase, were seen as strong favourites ahead of their quarter-final tie against Storhamar Handball Elite.

The first-leg in Norway between the Scandinavian teams was very tight, with both sides having good and bad spells, but the Danish team ultimately earned a 33:31 win.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 31:33 (19:18)

in a high-scoring first half, Storhamar were up 10:7 but Viborg used a 5:0 run to take a 12:10 lead

however, the Norwegian team turned things around before the break to enjoy a one-goal advantage at half-time

Viborg, who boasted the second-best defence in the whole group stage, improved their defence a lot in the second half

although the teams were level at 30:30 five minutes from full time, Viborg had the upper hand late in the match

Anniken Obaidli scored 10 goals for Storhamar, while Laerke Nolsoe Pedersen became Viborg's top scorer with nine goals

Two stunning saves from @ViborgHK goalkeeper Anna Opstrup Kristensen as their thriller vs @StorhamarElite unfolds 😵#ehfel pic.twitter.com/O28ssvUdNk — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 26, 2022

Unlucky day for Norwegian teams

Two sides from Norway have reached the EHF European League Women quarter-finals, but both teams will find it hard to progress to the EHF Finals Women.

While Sola HK surprisingly lost by eight goals at CS Minaur Baia Mare, Storhamar fought hard against Viborg, but in the end they were also defeated. And while the Hamar-based team will have a chance to turn things around in Denmark, it is certainly not an easy task.