Viborg secure top position after win against Valcea

Both Viborg HK and SCM Ramnicu Valcea had already booked their tickets to the EHF European League Women quarter-finals prior to Wednesday’s match.

Last Sunday, they shared the spoils in Romania (30:30), but the rescheduled round 1 game followed a totally different scenario as Viborg won 31:20 and are now certain to finish top of group D.

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 31:20 (15:8)

Viborg went in front 4:0 and limited their rivals to just one goal in the opening 12 minutes, leading 5:1 at that point

Valcea improved their attack to cut the deficit to 7:6, but the home side enjoyed a 7:1 run to pull clear by seven goals at half-time

Viborg have nine points; Valcea seven. The Danish team hold a head-to-head advantage, so they will top the group even if the rivals are level after round 6

as many as 12 players scored for the hosts in this game

for Valcea, 10 players found the net, but none of them could score more than three goals

Viborg in control

In the reverse fixture last week, Viborg were down 30:27 a few minutes from full-time before ultimately snatching a point. But at home, the Danish team capitalised on Valcea's mistakes, and although their shot efficiency was just 54 per cent, the hosts fully controlled the game.

Goalkeeper Anna Kristensen, who stood like a wall in the first half and ended the game with a 43 per cent save rate, contributed significantly to the win, as did back Kristina Jörgensen, who had scored nine goals at Valcea and on Wednesday added eight more.