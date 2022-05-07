Vipers reach EHF FINAL4 for third time in style

After securing their second win in the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 quarter-finals on Saturday against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 33:24, Vipers Kristiansand became the first Norwegian side to clinch three consecutive spots at the EHF FINAL4 Women.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 33:24 (17:12)

First leg: 32:25. Vipers Kristiansand won 65:49 on aggregate

despite a heroic effort from right back Ana Gros, who scored half of Krim's goals in the first half, Vipers moved to a 17:12 lead at the break

excluding qualification rounds, this was Vipers’ clearest win in a two-legged tie in the EHF Champions League Women

right back Nora Mørk was once again one of Vipers’ top scorers, with five goals, taking her overall tally this season to 96 goals

after a four-game winning streak, with three wins against Krim and one against Györ, the Norwegian side will enter the EHF FINAL4 Women in superb form

Vipers completed a clean sweep of Krim this season, winning all four games played against the Slovenian side, with an average margin of 8.5 goals per game

Save X 2. Katrine Lunde denies Krim two times in succession to keep @VipersKrSand lead intact. #ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/mgq1nbBUWx — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 7, 2022

Vipers ride four-game winning streak into the EHF FINAL4

Until Saturday, Vipers had not clinched an aggregate win by such a large margin in the EHF Champions League Women, with everything clicking at the right time, just one month before the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest.

With Nora Mørk in stellar form in recent games, Vipers look poised to mount a serious challenge to retain the title they won last season in the final against Brest Bretagne Handball.