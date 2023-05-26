Vojvodina want to write history

Experienced faces like Barys Pukhouski and Milos Grozdanic, with young newcomers and domestic players, proved to be a perfect mix for Vojvodina this season. As well as the strong team on the court, a well-known name became a part of Vojvodina with a wish of building a European club - legendary Marko Vujin.

The outstanding shooter found a new role in Vojvodina after retiring as vice president, trying to transfer his rich knowledge to the players and the club. With clear goals for the future, Vujin is happy with the result the club made in their first year on the new path.

“You know how it is in sport. It's hard to plan anything but you never know if they will come true. This season for Vojvodina was really good when it comes to the European competition. We have an idea to go down the European path and European Cup was the first step. I am proud we reached the finals.”

“The whole mindset of players and coaching staff in changed and focused on playing in European competitions. I hope we will be part of the European League group phase and hopefully one day part of the Champions League,” says Vujin about his wishes for the club.

Vojvodina reached the finals after beating Alingsås HK 56:49 on aggregate in the semi-finals, securing themselves a battle for the trophy against defending champions Nærbø IL. The draw decided the first leg match will be played in Novi Sad on Sunday, 28 May, at 20:00 CEST.

“It will be extremely hard against Nærbø but it's two games and something special. That is the beauty of sport, where anything can happen, where underdogs can win against clear favourites. They are defending the title, have more experience but we will give our best to take the trophy,” adds Vujin.

The Croatian goalkeeper Fran Lucin joined Vojvodina in the summer of 2022 from Eisenach and has been an important part of Vojvodina's results this season. Fran, the younger brother of Croatian international and Orlen Wisla Plock player Tin, had a strong performance between the posts. In the two games against Alingsås he had 23 saves at 38 per cent efficiency.

“I am very satisfied with my first season in Vojvodina, with the city and the club. We reached our first goal, the Serbian title, and we have two more. Personally, I also had a good season and as a result, I got an invitation to the Croatia national team for the team gathering in June. I hope I will continue on the same path in these two last games against Nærbø,” says Lucin.