Montpellier aim to celebrate 40th in style

Main facts

this season is only the third since 2002 when Montpellier are not playing the Machineseeker EHF Champions League

they reached the EHF Cup final in 2014 before qualifying for the quarter-finals of the European League in 2021, where they were defeated by Füchse Berlin

last season, Montpellier reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and finished fourth in the French league, behind Paris, Nantes and PAUC

movements last summer included the arrival of French national players Rémi Desbonnet and Karl Konan, while Marin Sego and Gilberto Duarte both moved to Frisch Auf! Göppingen

Patrice Canayer is currently coaching Montpellier for the 28th straight season, making him the longest serving coach

Most important question: How hard will it be for Montpellier to make the transition from Champions League to European League?

Just because you have played in the Champions League more than most clubs across the continent does not mean the odd European League season will be easy for you. Sure, Montpellier have plenty of experience, but with a team that remains a very young one, it will be interesting to see how some of the players will adapt.

“We know we are among the favourites, but we also know that everyone will be extra motivated before each game, so things will not be easy for us just because we are Montpellier,” admitted Patrice Canayer.

The French side had the opportunity to see what the season will have in store, after a tough qualifier against Sävehof. This is what Montpellier should expect in the group phase. Are we ready to bet that they are up to the challenge?