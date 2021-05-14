Vote for the All-star Team presented by Gorenje

Voting for the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, is now open!

The final selection is now up to fans, after a total of 60 nominees have been presented, with six for each position in the All-star Team. Along with the seven playing positions on court, the All-star Team will include a best defender, best young player and best coach.

The nominees were chosen in part by 15 of the head coaches in the competition this season, All-star Team sponsors Gorenje and the EHF network of journalists. After this selection of 30 nominees, a further 30 are included in the final list from which fans can make their choices.

Voting is open until 10 June and the All-star Team, presented by Gorenje, will be announced on the eve of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 12 and 13 June 2021.

All but two members of the 2019/20 All-star Team have been nominated again. From the 2019/20 All-star Team, goalkeeper Niklas Landin, left back Sander Sagosen and right wing Niclas Ekberg — all from THW Kiel — were among the 2020/21 coach selection; PSG left back Mikkel Hansen (last season as centre back) and Szeged line player Bence Banhidi were nominated by Gorenje; and the EHF media named Kielce right back Alex Dujshebaev among their list.

From Veszprém, last season’s best defender Blaz Blagotinsek has also been nominated again. From Barça, last season's best young player, Aleix Gomez, has been nominated among the choices for best right wing for 2020/21.

Alfredo Quintana - never forgotten

One player is not included among the final nominees but is far from forgotten: Porto goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, who passed away suddenly at the end of February.

On that day, the European Handball Federation joined the mourning of his passing. Quintana will always be remembered and missed by the international handball community as an outstanding goalkeeper on the court and a humble person off the court.

The question whether or not to include Quintana as a nominee for the All-star Team's goalkeeper position was one that the European Handball Federation did not take lightly. Arguments going both ways were exchanged, and eventually the decision was not to include him but to pay a special tribute to his legacy.

Thinking about the most fitting moment, this special tribute will be paid on 11 June, the day when the 2020/21 season All-star Team will be announced - a moment to once again remember and honour the very special goalkeeper which Alfredo Quintana was and will always be in the hearts of the handball community.