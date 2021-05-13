The first leg of the EHF European Cup Men final, AEK Athens vs Ystads IF, has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Ystads IF team.

The first-leg match was scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 May at 18:00 CEST in Athens, and the second on Saturday 22 May at 15:00 CEST in Ystads.

Following close consultation with the club medical staff and the Swedish infection control authority, on Thursday, Ystads IF informed the EHF that the team would not be able to travel to Greece for Saturday’s first-leg match.

The EHF and the two clubs are in close contact and cooperation and will update with further information in due course.