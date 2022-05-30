“We all dreamed of a weekend like this”

Goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez was named Most Valuable Player; left back Petar Djordjic shared the top scorer title with RK Nexe’s Halil Jaganjac, after both finished on 108 goals since the start of the group phase.

“If someone had told me on Friday that we win the trophy and I become the MVP, I would have said nothing… This is simply unbelievable, I have no words,” Hernandez said.

“We all have dreamed of a weekend like this after such a long season. It was our objective to go all the way to the EHF Finals, and once we were here, we knew everything could happen. It is all about two matches, and every team had the same chances to win.”

If Sergey Hernandez can also stop the 7m from the @ehfeuro top scorer Omar Ingi Magnusson, then for sure, this match has will stay in history for long 🤯💥🤣 #ehffinals #ehfel pic.twitter.com/BNKUdh10FT — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 29, 2022

While the medal ceremony was well and truly over for half an hour, Hernandez still was full of adrenaline.

“This was by far the craziest match ever in my whole life. The way we finished the regular playing time with the goal of Alexis Borges, then the extra time, everything was crazy and amazing,” the goalkeeper said.

“We never expected this, but we have to say thank you to our incredible fans.”

While the MVP title is an individual prize, Hernandez was quick to share the award with his teammates.

“It was the team performance, not mine,” he said. “We are 18 players, everybody has his role and responsibility. We are a team, a family, we all work together, so this MVP award is for the team, of course. We all do the job together. We all deserve my trophy and the winners’ trophy, all together!”