Watch live

Wherever you are, watch all the action is it unfolds on the courts in Denmark and Sweden directly on your device. Stay on the edge of your seat while watching every match live from start to finish on EHFTV or on your local TV broadcaster. The full list of broadcasters is available in the TV Guide. Note that EHFTV may be geo-blocked in those countries/regions where a TV broadcaster is covering the event.





Join The Spin at the final weekend

Apart from transmitting all the on-court action, EHFTV has a brilliant bonus for you during the final weekend in Herning. The crew of the The Spin — We Talk Handball, EHF's weekly podcast, will present you with live shows full of facts and fun during the final days of the tournament. They will be live on air on EHFTV with analysis, interviews, guests, and much more before, in between, and after the four decisive matches: the two semi-finals on Friday 30 January, and the third place match and final on Sunday 1 February.





Connect on social media

No way you can miss the extensive coverage of the tournament on EHF's dedicated EHF EURO socials: Instagram, Facebook, and X, with additional video content appearing on the Home of Handball YouTube and TikTok channels. Match highlights are available on EHFTV and on YouTube.







Sign up for the newsletter

The EHF EURO newsletter arrives daily direct to fans' inboxes throughout the final tournament, bringing results, news and features and showcasing the best of the competition.





Visit ehfeuro.eurohandball.com

Read all about the tournament and your favourite teams and players before, during, and after the matches on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com. EHF's official website is the place to find the latest news, features, interviews, liveblogs, previews, and reviews. It also features live stats for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and every player.

images © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff images