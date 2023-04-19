Where to watch the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw

A total of 16 broadcasters are expected to show the draw, which will also be streamed on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland will be played with a total of 24 teams and a total of 20 places will be decided via the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers.

At the Qualifiers draw a total of 31 teams will be drawn into seven groups of four and one group of three teams.

The qualification tournament takes place across six rounds between October 2023 and April 2024, before the final tournament in November and December 2024.

Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers broadcasters

AMC – Czech Republic, Slovakia

Arena Sport (channels TBC)

beIN Sports – France (tentative)

Charlton – Israel

Eleven Sports – Italy

Enjoy – Spain (tentative)

MTVA – Hungary

ORF – Austria

OTE – Greece

Playbook – Romania

RTP – Portugal

Sportdeutschland.tv – Germany

SRG – Switzerland

TV2 Denmark – Denmark

Viaplay – Finland, Norway, Sweden

Ziggo – Netherlands

EHFTV *

Home of Handball YouTube *

* geo-blocking applies in the following territories: AUT/CZE/SVK/SWE/NOR/FIN/DEN/GER/GRE/HUN/ITA/NED/POR/ROU