Where to watch the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers draw
The draw for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will take place at 17:00 CEST on Thursday 20 April in Zürich, Switzerland – and it will be possible to follow the draw across Europe.
A total of 16 broadcasters are expected to show the draw, which will also be streamed on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 final tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland will be played with a total of 24 teams and a total of 20 places will be decided via the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers.
At the Qualifiers draw a total of 31 teams will be drawn into seven groups of four and one group of three teams.
The qualification tournament takes place across six rounds between October 2023 and April 2024, before the final tournament in November and December 2024.
Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers broadcasters
AMC – Czech Republic, Slovakia
Arena Sport (channels TBC)
beIN Sports – France (tentative)
Charlton – Israel
Eleven Sports – Italy
Enjoy – Spain (tentative)
MTVA – Hungary
ORF – Austria
OTE – Greece
Playbook – Romania
RTP – Portugal
Sportdeutschland.tv – Germany
SRG – Switzerland
TV2 Denmark – Denmark
Viaplay – Finland, Norway, Sweden
Ziggo – Netherlands
EHFTV *
Home of Handball YouTube *
* geo-blocking applies in the following territories: AUT/CZE/SVK/SWE/NOR/FIN/DEN/GER/GRE/HUN/ITA/NED/POR/ROU