Practical nutrition advice on the menu in next EHF webinar

Manual co-author Alejandro Martínez of the University of Alicante will explain how the document can help athletes, coaches and staff alike.

In the webinar, at 18:00 CEST on Tuesday 25 April, Martínez will talk through the practical application of the guide to the daily life of handball players. The webinar will help attendees understand the fundamentals of a healthy diet and nutrition, including the impact of allergies and intolerances.

Martínez will also talk about how to identify dietary and nutritional requirements according to energy expenditure, with a special emphasis on handball and how to ensure a balanced energy intake.

The webinar will look at how food selection can impact on training sessions and matches, and also discuss the use of nutritional supplements in handball and their potential effects.

Registration for the webinar is free; click here to sign up.

Upcoming webinars:

Tuesday 16 May, 18:00 CEST: Mini Beach Handball, with Alexander Gehrer

Tuesday 13 June, 18:00 CEST: Key Factors for Athletes‘ Development, with Ricardo Clarijs and Roger Font

EHF FINAL4 webinars:

Wednesday 31 May, 18:00 CEST: Daily Routine of a Player in the EHF FINAL4 Champions League Finals, with Carmen Martín and Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth Koren

Thursday 1 June, 13:00 CEST: The Menstruation Influence in Performance, with Sara Zipp and Anja Althaus

Friday 16 June, 13:00 CEST: Refereeing Communication with Coaches, with Paivi Mitrunen, Maike Merz and Xavi Sabaté

Monday 19 June, 18:00 CEST: Team Time Out, with Helle Thomsen and David Davis

