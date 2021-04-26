Who plays who? Draw starts build-up to EHF FINALS Men

With Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and ORLEN Wisla Plock in the mix, two things are for sure when it comes to the EHF FINALS Men 2021: There will be one all-German semi-final, and at least one German team will play in the final.

The semi-final pairings for the EHF FINALS on 22/23 May in SAP Arena in Mannheim will be determined at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 27 April.

The draw starts at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube and EHF European League Facebook pages, with further coverage on the official EHF European League Twitter page as well as the eurohandball.com website.

Four best teams face off at exciting event

The inaugural season of the EHF European League is down to the business end, as the four best teams are set to face off at an exciting finals event.

Hosts Löwen, two-time EHF Champions League semi-finalists (2009, 2011), have their eyes set on their second European trophy, eight years after winning the EHF Cup in 2012/13.

The competition at the 22/23 May EHF FINALS, however, is fierce.

Füchse want to keep their three-year rhythm going after winning the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, while Magdeburg won the Champions League in 2002 and the EHF Cup three times, though their most recent title win dates back 14 years.

Plock are out to disturb the German party. The Polish side, regular Champions League competitors, have not been beyond the quarter-final of a European club competition before, but are more than capable of staging an upset in Mannheim.