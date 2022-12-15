Who shone in the first part of the season?

Top 3 players

Alfred Joel Jönsson (Skjern Handbold)

Skjern are one of the nice surprises in the European League season, and their Swedish centre back is one of the guys to blame. He scored less than seven goals only twice in the first six rounds. But not only did he put the ball into the net, but he also helped his teammates doing so, as he delivered more than two assists per game on average.

Milos Vujovic (Füchse Berlin)

It might now be official that the left wing from Montenegro will leave Berlin at the end of the season, but it seems like Vujovic has decided to leave the German capital city with a bang. He has already netted 57 times in the group phase and played a huge role in Füchse’s qualification for the play-offs.

💪 Milos Vujovic starting the second half off in style for @FuechseBerlin #ehfel pic.twitter.com/Rnc0QYhVGu — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) October 25, 2022

Pol Valera (Fraikin BM. Granollers)

The Spanish side from Catalonia are still in the running for first place in group C, and that is partly thanks to Pol Valera. The 24-year-old centre back has been delivering the goods every Tuesday for his team, netting a career-record 14 goals against Balatonfüredi in the opening round. No wonder the best sides in Europe are eyeing him up.