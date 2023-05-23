Wings shine brightly in race for the EHF Excellence Awards

The newly-introduced EHF Excellence Awards will honour the best players in each position on the court, plus the best defender, in both men’s and women’s handball for the previous season.

The players which were selected in the final ballot were shortlisted via several criteria. First, the performances in the EHF Champions League Women, where a team of the round was named at the end of each week, with the top three players from each position who have received the most nominations by the end of the quarter-finals making the list.

For the recently ended EHF EURO 2022, the members of the All-Star team were all nominated, while additional players who performed in the EHF European League (one per position), as well as EHF EURO Qualifiers and national team matches (maximum three per position), got themselves on the shortlist.

Players, coaches and selected media as well as fans are eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position. The vote for the female players will run from 15-25 May. You can vote for your favourite via the “Home of Handball” app.