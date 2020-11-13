Women's EHF EURO 2020 update

The European Handball Federation as well as the Norwegian Handball Federation and the Danish Handball Association, as organisers of Women’s EHF EURO 2020, took note of a statement issued by the Norwegian Prime Minister earlier on Friday.

In this statement, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that she deems it difficult for Norway to host the EHF EURO 2020, scheduled from 3 to 20 December in Norway and Denmark, under the current circumstances.

EHF, NHF and DHF fully acknowledge the challenging circumstances that the current health situation imposes on the staging of international sport events.

At the same time, all parties underline their close cooperation and their commitment to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 as a strong and vital platform for the promotion of European women’s handball.

All parties will continue to carefully assess the situation around the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 and a final decision will be issued by Tuesday morning at the latest, as communicated earlier this week.