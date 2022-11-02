Women’s EHF EURO 2022 to reach over 80 countries

Over 80 countries will broadcast the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 after Infront and DAZN Group, the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) exclusive media and marketing partners, secured agreements with 35 partners around the world.

Broadcasters include Arena Sport for the Balkans, BeIN Sports in France, TV2 in Denmark, TVE in Spain and Viaplay across Finland, Norway, Sweden and the UK. In addition the EHF’s Twitch channel will feature over 10 shows with more than 50 hours of content including watch-alongs with EHF commentators and experts.

The tournament, which will take place in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro from 4-20 November will also welcome both new and returning sponsors. Lidl has been named an Official Partner, marking the fourth time the supermarket brand will sponsor an EHF event. However, it is the first time they will appear at the women's edition. Car service and tyre specialist Point S and gaming operator Coolbet are also first-time sponsors. All will benefit from broadcast visibility via floor branding and LED boards as well as a broad selection of digital rights and on-site activities.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner: “We are once again entering our flagship national team event with the strong support of broadcasters who will be helping us show the best what handball has to offer on a European level. It goes without saying that we are looking forward to seeing a high-quality of television production that will match the level of play on the court.”

James Chubb, Head of Handball at Infront, said: “This edition of the Women’s EHF EURO will have broad coverage not only across the three host countries but also across the world through these broadcast agreements and the EHF’s growing presence on social media. Handball can celebrate a diverse audience and this new injection of commercial partners shows that there are many ways for brands to reach and engage with fans.”