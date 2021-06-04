Women’s quarter-final line-up taking shape

Teams with ebt Finals pedigree got themselves within touching distance of the quarter-finals after a series of fine displays of the sand of Torrox on Friday.

Reigning women’s champions CATS A M Team Almeria, who won the title in 2019 and 2017, are already assured of their place in the last eight.

The Spanish side have begun the tournament on fire with five wins from five matches and are yet to drop a set – sending out a clear message to the rest of the competition.

Meanwhile Dutch outfit Westsite Amsterdam have also enjoyed a strong start to the competition with four wins from their five matches so far and are all but secured of a place in the last eight.

The team from the Netherlands have come close to ebt Finals glory before, but have yet to get their hands on the title after finishing in second place in 2018 and in third in 2019 and 2017.

The remaining spots in the women’s quarter-finals will be decided on Saturday with the completion of the preliminary round matches.

Race is on for the men’s title

In the men’s competition, the event moved into its main round stage on Friday following Thursday’s news that reigning champions Sevilla crashed out.

There were winning starts for HEI Beach Handball, BHC Zagreb, Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate and V. Gaw in the earlier matches in the main round and all eyes will be on Saturday’s action which will decide who lines up against who in the quarter-finals.

Remember handball fans can watch all of the action live from Torrox as it happens exclusively live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

Matches get under at 09:15 CEST on Saturday. Click here for the men’s results and schedule and click here for the women’s results and schedule.