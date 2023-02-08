World champions set to take the stage in MOTW

This interview was conducted and published before Aalborg announced that Mikkel Hansen has been diagnosed with symptoms of stress, and will miss the upcoming MOTW.

Aalborg’s Mikkel Hansen, Mads Hoxer and Henrik Møllgaard were all part of the Danish team who secured a record-breaking third consecutive world championship title in Stockholm at the end of January. Hansen and Møllgaard were part of all three winning teams, while 22-year-old right back Hoxer won his first senior medal in Sweden.

The final against France was followed by a glitter-filled homecoming in Copenhagen, with around 15,000 fans turning up to celebrate their heroes.

"It was really quite big. It is historic, and it must be said that before we left, there were many who made us huge favourites. I would say that if I look at the level, I think there were eight to 10 teams who could stand where we do. So, I have been quite impressed with the way we have been able to play handball," says a happy and satisfied Hansen.

But with the celebrations over, the players returned to their clubs and put their minds back to the rest of the domestic and European seasons. For Aalborg’s champions, that means Thursday’s game against Szeged.