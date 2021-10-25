Young Vardar face Dutch challenge in Round 3

The draw for Round 3 of the European Cup Women took place on Monday afternoon, with the 32 remaining sides discovering their upcoming opponents after it was conducted by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser.

Reigning champions Costa del Sol Malaga were one of the seven sides seeded directly into this stage of the competition and will begin their campaign against Dutch side HV Quintus.

2018 EHF Champions League finalists WHC Vardar returned to European action in round 2 with a win over KHF Prishtina. The reward for the revamped squad, with just two players over the age of 20 is a clash with another Dutch club, JuRo Unirek VZV.

One of the tightest clashes in Round 2 saw Iceland's IBV Vestmannaeyar overcome A.C. PAOK and they will be faced with another Greek challenge in the next round with AEP Panorama the challengers.

The first leg matches of the third round are scheduled for 13-14 November, the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Women Round 3

Westfriesland SEW (NED) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

UHC Stockerau (AUT) vs HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR) vs SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs HV Quintus (NED)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs Skara HF (SWE)

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA)

LK Zug Handball (SUI) vs Cabooter Handball Venlo (NED)

AEP Panorama (GRE) vs IBV Vestmannaeyar (ISL)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs HB Dudelange (LUX)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR) vs Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs H71 (FAR)

KA/POR (ISL) vs Club Balonmano Elche (ESP)

WHC Vardar (MKD) vs JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Sokol Pisek (CZE)

Kristianstad Handboll (SWE) vs Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR)