All-Czech clash in Round 3

The next step in the path towards European Cup glory has been laid out as Round 3 of the men's competition was drawn on Monday afternoon by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser in Vienna.

Only one of last season's semi-finalists are competing in the competition this season, Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, who were one of the revelations of the competition. The Cypriot club battled past Austria's Schwaz Handball Tirol in the previous round and will take on Czech side HCB Karvina in the next round as they strive to emulate last season's achievements.

2018 winners of the third-tier competition, AHC Potaissa Turda, enter the competition at this stage, facing Kosovo's KH Besa Famgas, while there is an all-Czech affair with Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje facing HC Robe Zubri.

The first leg matches of the third round are scheduled for 27-28 November, the second leg will follow one week later.

EHF European Cup Men Round 3

Drammen HK (NOR) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS) vs Pölva Serviti (EST)

CSM Focsani 2007 (ROU) vs Haukar (ISL)

RK Partizan (SRB) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Besiktas JK (TUR) vs SKA Minsk (BLR)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs HCB Karvina (CZE)

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) vs HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

Bianco Monte Drama 1986 (GRE) vs HC Victor (RUS)

SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) vs MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Alingsås HK (SWE) vs HC Tallinn (EST)

KH Besa Famgas (KOS) vs AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

ZRHK TENAX Dobele (LAT) vs AC PAOK (GRE)

Handball Esch (LUX) vs Baekkelaget Handball Elite (NOR)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI) vs RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO)

ASD Accademia P. Conversano 2014 (ITA) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR) vs IFK Skövde HK (SWE)